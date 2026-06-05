US actions do not fit into any international legal framework — Lavrov

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The foreign policy actions of the United States do not fit into any international legal framework, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Izvestia.

"What [Washington] is doing in the foreign policy arena, of course, does not fit into any international legal framework. [US President] Donald Trump himself has personally stated that he is not interested in the norms of international law, that he has his own morals and his own instincts," the minister said.

"This is what we are witnessing: Venezuela - the kidnapping of the president under the pretext that Nicolas Maduro is the head of a drug cartel. As soon as he was abducted, it immediately became clear, and the Americans did not hide it, that the goal was oil," Lavrov stated. "They announced that the Venezuelan oil industry is now managed with the participation of Americans. Iran was declared a sponsor of terrorism, so it had to be destroyed as a civilization. Not much comes of it. Clouds are gathering around Cuba right now. The Americans are also actively thinking about it."

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, it cannot be ruled out that before the midterm congressional elections in November this year, "there may be another very dangerous movement on the part of Washington in an effort to prove the success of the Republican administration's actions - this will be unfortunate."