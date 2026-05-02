Parliament speaker calls for justice over Israeli attacks on mosques in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, May 2. /TASS/. Nabih Berri, speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon, condemned recent Israeli attacks on Muslim and Christian sites in the southern republic.

"Lebanese authorities should take measures against Israel and bring it to justice for attacks on mosques and churches in the country’s south," the politician emphasized in a statement on X.

According to Berri, the Israeli military completely destroyed an ancient Shiite mosque near Nabatieh earlier on Saturday, while on Friday, the Sacre-Coeure Catholic convent and an affiliated missionary school in the town of Yarun were shelled.

"It was done by the same soldiers who damaged a statue of Jesus Christ in Deir Seryan and earlier bombed the Great Mosque in Bint Jbeil," he argued.

The parliament speaker called on Muslims and Christians to join forces "to expose those seeking to stir up religious hatred in Lebanon.".