Russia must develop conditions for digital assets — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 17. /TASS/. It is important for Russia to "seize the moment" and to develop conditions for digital assets, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on economic issues.

"It is important for Russia to ‘seize the moment’, as they say, to create the legal framework and regulation in a timely manner, to develop infrastructure, to create conditions for the circulation of digital assets, both within the country and in relations with foreign partners," he said.

Putin believes it is necessary to use the digital ruble more widely in the country's economy. "Now we need to take the next step, namely to move to a broader, full-scale implementation of the digital ruble in the economy, in economic activity and in the field of finance," he said.

He also added that more than 30,000 transactions using the digital ruble have been completed. "Since July 1, more than 27,000 transfers and more than 7,000 payments for goods and services have been made within this system," he said.