Gas carrier with Indian cargo safely traversed Hormuz — news agency

NEW DELHI, May 3. /TASS/. MT Sarv Shakti gas carrier flying the flag of the Marshall Islands with the Indian cargo on board safely traversed the Strait of Hormuz and is expected to reach India by mid-May, the ANI news agency said.

According to its sources, MT Sarv Shakti, carrying 46,313 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas, with twenty crewmembers on board, including eighteen Indian nationals, went through the Strait of Hormuz on May 2 and is estimated to reach the port of Visakhapatnam on May 13.