Iranian envoy to UN says US naval blockade amounts to piracy

UN, April 28. /TASS/. The United States is effectively acting like pirates and terrorists by imposing a naval blockade on Iran, intercepting commercial vessels and detaining their crews, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani said.

"The United States has imposed a maritime blockade and has engaged in unlawful actions including seizure of Iranian commercial vessels in international waters and detention of the crew, acts that constitute piracy and hostage taking," he told reporters. "The United States is acting like pirates and terrorists, targeting commercial vessels through coercion and intimidation, terrorizing the crew, unlawfully seizing ships and taking crew members hostage," he emphasized.

The Iranian envoy also said Tehran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz were "grounded in Iran's right and obligation under the law of the sea and its national laws and regulations." "Responsibility for any disruption to maritime transport lies with the aggressors, the United States and its supporters. Any claims to the contrary are unfounded," he concluded.