Israeli army strikes 120 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon in past day

TEL AVIV, May 2. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported destroying 120 targets of the Shiite group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon over Saturday.

"Over the past day (Saturday), the IDF struck numerous terrorist infrastructure sites and eliminated terrorists operating adjacent to IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon. In the strikes, approximately 70 military structures and approximately 50 Hezbollah infrastructure sites were dismantled across several areas," the Israeli military said.

Among other targets, Hezbollah "command centers" and "weapons storage facilities" were struck, the IDF added.