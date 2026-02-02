OPEC+ states to compensate for 659,000-807,000 bpd of excess oil production by July 2026

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. OPEC+ countries will compensate between 659,000 and 807,000 barrels per day (bpd) of excess oil production monthly from January to June 2026 under the new schedule, with Kazakhstan accounting for the largest portion (503,000 to 669,000 bpd), according to updated compensation plans received by the OPEC Secretariat from Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, and Oman.

According to the schedule, the volume of compensation was to amount to 659,000 bpd in January, 789,000 bpd in February, 665,000 bpd in March, 706,000 bpd in April, 707,000 bpd in May, and 807,000 bpd in June.

Thus, by July 2026, OPEC+ countries that voluntarily reduce production must compensate for 4.333 mln barrels per day of excess production.

According to TASS calculations, the OPEC+ oil production cap in February, taking into account the new compensation schedule, will fall by 130,000 bpd compared to January, and increase by 124,000 bpd in March compared to February.

The eight leading OPEC+ countries upheld their decision to suspend oil production increases and maintained oil production quotas for March at the December 2025 level at their latest meeting.