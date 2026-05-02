INTERVIEW: Almaz-Antey launches 48 units of flight support equipment in 2025

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Last year Almaz-Antey commissioned four complexes of air space management automation equipment (ATC control system) and 48 units of flight radio equipment, said deputy CEO for air navigation systems and dual-use products Dmitry Savitsky.

He said an interview with TASS that the automation systems of Russian manufacturers comply with the highest levels of international automation processes. Savitsky added that such complexes are unique, and the company produces several types of them.

"In 2025, the modernization and maintenance of operational readiness of technical facilities and systems operated by the EU authorities’ ATMS (Air Traffic Management System - TASS) continued. In total, the corporation’s enterprises and our subcontractors manufactured and commissioned four sets of air traffic control automation equipment and 48 units of various flight radio equipment during the year," he said.