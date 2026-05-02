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Czech Republic still coordinates artillery ammunition supplies to Ukraine — Welt

According to the report, the process has involved diplomats and arms dealers
© REUTERS/ Sofiia Gatilova

BERLIN, May 2. /TASS/. The Czech Republic continues to coordinate artillery shell purchases for Ukraine at the expense of Western countries through a vast network of clandestine contacts in third nations, Die Welt reported.

According to the German newspaper, the process has involved diplomats and arms dealers, with supply routes being extremely tangled. Although Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who has led the ANO party, which won a recent election, had promised his voters that he would stop the Czech "ammunition initiative," he later reversed his campaign pledge as he said the scheme will continue without using the republic’s taxpayer money. Prague continues ammunition supplies coordination, Die Welt wrote.

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UkraineCzech Republic
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