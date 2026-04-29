It is important to conduct dialogue to balance energy markets — Kremlin spokesman on OPEC+

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on the possibility of Russia's withdrawal from the OPEC+ format, emphasizing the importance of maintaining dialogue on balancing energy markets.

"It's not an organization per se. OPEC is an organization. While OPEC+ is not an organization," Peskov noted, commenting on the possibility of Russia's withdrawal from OPEC+ following the UAE's decision to leave this group.

"It's important that the dialogue format, which allows for balancing energy markets, be maintained," he added.