Zelensky reportedly asked Washington for details of Russia's V-Day ceasefire proposals

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has announced that he has issued orders to contact the team of US President Donald Trump to inquire about the details of Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for a ceasefire during the V-Day holidays.

"I have instructed our representatives to reach out to the US president's team to clarify the details of Russia's proposal for a short-term ceasefire," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel. He also expressed Ukraine's interest in establishing a long-term ceasefire.

The previous day, during a telephone conversation with President Trump, President Putin indicated his readiness to declare a ceasefire for the Victory Day celebrations. Trump actively supported the initiative, emphasizing that the holiday commemorates the shared victory over Nazism in World War II.

Russia last declared a ceasefire on Easter, ordering Russian troops to cease hostilities on all fronts while remaining prepared to respond to any provocations. Moscow anticipated that Ukraine would reciprocate the gesture.