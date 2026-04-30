Russia developing its first UAV tracking system — Almaz-Antey

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Almaz-Antey Group is working on a system for monitoring and tracking unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flights, the group’s deputy CEO for air navigation systems and dual-use products Dmitry Savitsky said in an interview with TASS.

"The Almaz-Antey Group is actively working on the development of elements of a promising UAV flight monitoring and control system, ensuring reliable control of civilian UAV flights," he noted.

According to Savitsky, all key organizational, technical, and technological solutions for creating a drone surveillance and control system have already undergone experimental trials. Some of these solutions have already been implemented by military command and control agencies and are used in specialized airspace monitoring systems, as well as in anti-UAV defense systems.