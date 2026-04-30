Kremlin comments on potential timeframes of Victory Day ceasefire

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. This year’s Victory Day ceasefire will be similar to previous truces, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained to reporters.

"It will be similar to previous ceasefires," he said when asked how a potential ceasefire would look like and how long it would last. "We are talking about a Victory Day ceasefire as President [Vladimir] Putin has said. As regards its length hour-wise, naturally, there will be an announcement as soon as the timing is worked out," he added.

Russia last announced a ceasefire for the Easter weekend when troops were ordered to pause hostilities at all sectors of the line of engagement but be prepared to thwart any enemy provocation. Moscow expected Kiev to follow suit.

Last year, Putin proposed a short-term ceasefire for celebrations of the 80th Victory in the Great Patriotic War.