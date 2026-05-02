North Macedonia provides military, technical aid to Ukraine — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. North Macedonia provides military and technical assistance to the Kiev regime, new Russian ambassador to the Balkan republic Dmitry Zykov told TASS in his first interview.

According to the diplomat, Skopje's position on the Ukrainian crisis is dictated by the Euro-Atlantic vector of foreign policy, which is being solemnly declared in the country at various levels.

"The local authorities have found it possible to provide the Kiev regime with more than just political support. Unfortunately, we have to state numerous facts of military-technical assistance," Zykov said.

"Moreover, as they like to repeat here, Skopje holds a leading position in NATO by per capita support."

The ambassador said that this is why Skopje's position on the Ukrainian crisis is deeply disappointing, and not only for Moscow.

"I am sure that these anti-Russian steps do not meet the true interests of the Macedonian people, whose opinion on them, by the way, no one has ever asked," the diplomat stated.