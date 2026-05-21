Putin praises Belarusian allies for nuclear know-how

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Belarus shows great skill in handling nuclear weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said as he watched a joint exercise together with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko via video link.

"I would especially like to highlight the well-coordinated work of our Belarusian colleagues, friends, and allies as they have just used bomber aircraft capable of carrying special warheads and medium-range weapons – like Iskanders that have just been used – skillfully and in a well-coordinated way," Putin noted.

"This is highly important when using these kinds of weapons, because every minute and every second matters," the Russian supreme commander-in-chief added.

"Thank you very much for your participation, as well as for the skills your service members have shown, along with readiness for cooperation," Putin said, addressing Lukashenko. He also asked Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov to convey his gratitude to Belarusian servicemen.