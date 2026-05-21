NATO military activity along Russian borders reaches Cold War levels — Moscow’s envoy

VIENNA, May 21. /TASS/. NATO countries have brought their military activities along Russia’s borders to levels not seen since the Cold War, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky said.

"Basically, we can see that the military activities of NATO countries along our borders are back at the Cold War level," he pointed out at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council. "If our organization, which deals with the issues of peace and security, had its own Doomsday Clock, we would have to move its hands at least one step closer to midnight in the past week. We would have been forced to do so because the madness and Russophobic frenzy of elites in some European countries are only getting worse," Polyansky added.

The diplomat explained that Kiev was actively working out scenarios of sabotage attacks on Russia from Latvia’s territory. Earlier, the Baltic nations and Poland allowed Ukraine to use their airspace to carry out drone strikes on targets in Russia. Besides, the Narrow Waters 26-1 exercise has recently kicked off in the Gulf of Finland near Russia’s territorial waters, which is a logical continuation of Cold Response, NATO’s largest winter drills that concluded in the northern coastal waters of Norway and Finland on March 19.