IN BRIEF: Putin, Lukashenko observe joint Russia-Belarus drills via video link

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko communicated via video link during the two countries’ joint military drills.

TASS has compiled the main information about the maneuvers available so far.

Putin’s statements

- Russia and Belarus are conducting their first joint military drills today on command and control of strategic and tactical nuclear forces, Putin said.

- The head of state also announced the launch of ballistic and cruise missiles as part of the maneuvers.

- The nuclear triad, as before, must serve as a guarantor of the sovereignty of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, a tool for maintaining nuclear parity and the global balance of power, he noted.

- According to the Russian leader, the use of nuclear weapons is an exceptional measure to ensure the country's security.

- He emphasized that Russia does not intend to engage in an arms race.

- Russia is working according to plan and is not engaged in an arms race, he noted.

- Putin stated that it is important to continue improving the level of training of nuclear forces and developing all their components.

- According to him, the Russian nuclear triad will remain at the required sufficiency level.

- Russia is doing well in terms of developing its nuclear forces, Putin emphasized.

- He said that systematic and consistent exercises are necessary to strengthen the security of Russia and Belarus and protect them from threats from all directions.

- The Russian leader noted that the Belarusian allies are demonstrating coordinated work and are mastering the necessary skills.

- Every minute and every second counts in using nuclear forces for defense, Putin said.

- He announced that Russia will equip the Strategic Missile Forces with new missile systems, both fixed and mobile.

Reports by Russian Defense Minister and Chief of General Staff

- Nuclear forces drills are being conducted in compliance with the plan of the joint training of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, said Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov.

- A snap inspection of nuclear forces was conducted during the first stage of the nuclear drills, said Chief of the Russian General Staff General Valery Gerasimov.

- He also reported on readiness for the second stage.

Second stage

- Practical launches of ballistic, hypersonic, and air-launched cruise missiles were conducted during the second stage of the joint Russian-Belarusian nuclear exercise, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, during the exercise, a Belarusian Armed Forces crew launched an Iskander-M missile from the Kapustin Yar test range.

- Russian Navy crews launched Tsirkon and Sineva missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

- A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was also launched from the Plesetsk spaceport at the Kura test range in Kamchatka, the ministry reported.

- During the second stage, Tu-95MS long-range aircraft fired air-launched missiles, as well as MiG-31I aircraft that carried out the launch of a Kinzhal hypersonic missile, the Defense Ministry added.

- The ministry emphasized that all nuclear force training objectives were fully accomplished, and the missiles hit their targets.

Lukashenko’s statements

- Lukashenko stated that Belarus and Russia pose no threat to anyone, but are ready to defend their shared homeland from Brest to Vladivostok.

- He reported that Russian generals stationed in Belarus are pleased with the two countries' joint work.

- Lukashenko emphasized that the organizational portion of the joint nuclear force training with Russia proceeded without any glitches.

- He reported that Belarusian military personnel "accurately engaged the target" during the Iskander-M missile launches during the joint nuclear force training with Russia.

About the exercise

- On May 18, the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense reported that military units had begun training in the combat use of nuclear weapons and nuclear support, involving missile forces and aircraft.

- The ministry emphasized that the exercise was a planned training event within the Union State, was not directed against third countries, and posed no threat to regional security.

- The following day, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that on May 19-21, 2026, the Russian Armed Forces are conducting an exercise on the preparation and use of nuclear forces in the event of a threat of aggression.

- According to the ministry, as part of the nuclear drills, the Russian Armed Forces delivered ammunition to the field points of the missile brigade in Belarus.

- According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the exercise involves more than 64,000 personnel, more than 200 missile launchers, over 140 aircraft, as well as 73 surface ships and 13 submarines, including eight strategic missile submarines.

- The Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Pacific Fleets, the Long-Range Aviation Command, and some forces from the Leningrad and Central Military Districts are participating, the ministry reported.

- The exercise objectives, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, are to improve the skills of the command and operational staff, and the organization of command and control of subordinate troops (forces) in the preparation for and implementation of measures to deter a potential enemy; to test the level of preparedness of military command bodies and troops (forces) involved in operations to prevent aggression; and to provide military command bodies, formations, and military units with practical training in organizing command, interaction, and comprehensive support during the performance of their intended missions; to assess the capability of the troops (forces) involved in the exercise to accomplish their intended missions.

- The ministry specified that the drills include measures to prepare a number of nuclear forces units and military formations for the performance of tasks and provide them with comprehensive support, as well as conduct launches of ballistic and cruise missiles at test sites on the territory of the Russian Federation.

- The drills are also focused on measures to practice jointly preparing and employing nuclear weapons based on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.