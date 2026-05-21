Ukrainian troops mine road to Energodar that supplies Zaporozhye nuke plant — NPP

MELITOPOL, May 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has mined a high-traffic road to Energodar that is also a supply route for the city and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the plant reported.

"The Ukrainian armed forces mined one of the roads leading to Energodar that is used to supply the city and the Zaporozhye NPP. Residents, including plant employees living in nearby settlements and commuting to work, use this route daily," the nuclear power plant reported on its Max channel.

The mines were dropped by drones, the Zaporozhye NPP told TASS.

There were no casualties from the remote mining, the plant’s press service reported.

Specialists are working on the scene, and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the area’s safety, the Zaporozhye NPP added.