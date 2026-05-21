Vietnam is long-standing, reliable partner of Russia in Southeast Asia — defense minister

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Socialist Republic of Vietnam is a long-standing and reliable partner of Russia in Southeast Asia, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has said.

Belousov held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Vietnam, General of the Army Phan Van Giang.

"The Socialist Republic of Vietnam is a long-standing and reliable partner of our country in Southeast Asia," Belousov stated.

He emphasized that Russian-Vietnamese relations are based on the best traditions of strong friendship.

"Intensive and trusting political dialogue at the highest level contributes to the advancement of a comprehensive strategic partnership," he added.