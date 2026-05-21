IN BRIEF: Kremlin spokesman speaks on Putin-Xi talks over tea, US pressure on Cuba

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Chinese leader Xi Jinping briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin about US President Donald Trump’s recent visit to China during their informal tea talks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. The two leaders also discussed the Iran issue, he said.

Peskov added that the US blockade of Cuba was having catastrophic consequences for the island’s people.

TASS has gathered the key statements made by the Russian presidential press secretary.

Details of informal Putin-Xi tea talks

Xi briefed Putin on US President Donald Trump’s visit to China, which had taken place shortly before the Russian leader’s trip, during an informal conversation over a cup of tea: "They held a very detailed conversation, and this was one of the topics covered."

The two leaders also brought up Iran-related issues at their informal tea meeting: "Iran was also discussed over tea."

Putin introduced Xi to the idea of removing Iran’s enriched uranium to Russia.

It is up to Tehran and Washington to consider Moscow’s proposal to take Iran’s enriched uranium to Russia: "It is an initiative for Iran and the US to accept if they find it relevant."

US pressure on Cuba

The US blockade of Cuba is leading to devastating consequences for common people on the island: "The blockade of the island is unprecedented per se as it is leading to devastating consequences for common people on the island. Further muscle-flexing, including the armada’s arrival, will only worsen the situation of the country’s people."

As for the charges the US has brought against former Cuban leader Raul Castro, the Kremlin does not approve of Washington's aggressive methods of putting pressure on the leadership of other countries: "We believe that such methods, which border on violence, should under no circumstances be applied to current heads of state. In fact, this is not the first time we’ve seen this happen. We don’t approve of such things."

"We believe the pressure that is being exerted on Cuba is unacceptable."