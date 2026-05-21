Israel frustrated with Trump's negotiating tactics, wants to reignite war — CNN

NEW YORK, May 21. /TASS/. The Israeli leadership wants to go back to military operations against Iran as soon as possible, having grown frustrated with US President Donald Trump’s stance, which Tehran, according to the Jewish state, is deliberately using to prolong the diplomatic pause, CNN reported, citing sources in the Israeli government.

The sources commented that the May 20 phone call between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "tense." Following the conversation, the Israeli side remained concerned about the American leader’s stance, which is leading to a protracted situation, while "there is a strong desire in the upper echelons of the Israeli government for renewed military action [against Iran]." The source said Netanyahu came away from his conversation with Trump very frustrated, as he believes the current pause only benefits Iran.

Israel’s TV channel N12 previously reported that Netanyahu and Trump held a telephone conversation overnight into May 20. On Monday, the American leader announced that he had decided to postpone the resumption of hostilities against Iran at the request of Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, who allegedly convinced him to give diplomacy another shot. On Tuesday, he stated that the United States was prepared to give diplomacy in the conflict over Iran a chance until early next week, postponing the resumption of hostilities until then.