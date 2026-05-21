CSTO member states discuss air defense improvement

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Representatives of the defense ministries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states have held consultations to discuss improving air defense and developing the Collective Air Forces, press secretary of the CSTO Joint Staff Vladislav Shchegrikovich told TASS.

"The consultations participants discussed current issues related to improving air defense to cover the CSTO troops (Collective Forces) during joint military operations and developing the CSTO Collective Air Forces. They also agreed on drafts of relevant documents being developed as part of the Organization’s priority areas of activity during Russia’s presidency in 2026," Shchegrikovich said following the consultations, which took place on May 20 at the CSTO Joint Staff via video link.

Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov chaired the consultations with the participation of authorized representatives from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.