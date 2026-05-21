Pakistani officials to visit Tehran soon to help broker settlement — top US diplomat

NEW YORK, May 21. /TASS/. Pakistani officials are set to arrive in Tehran within the next 24 hours to assist in efforts to bring an end to the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in Miami.

"I think we've made some progress," he pointed out, referring to attempts to reach agreements with Iran. "There will be a couple visits, I understand. I believe the Pakistanis will be traveling to Tehran today, so hopefully that will advance this further," the top diplomat added.

"The [US] president’s [Donald Trump’s] preference is to do a good deal," he emphasized. "It's always been his preference. If we can get a good deal done, that would be great. I'm not here to tell you that it's going to happen for sure, but I'm here to tell you that we're going to do everything we can to get one," Rubio stressed.