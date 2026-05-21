Washington does not want Iran to charge shipping fees in Strait of Hormuz — Trump

WASHINGTON, May 21. /TASS/. The US administration opposes Iran charging shipping fees through the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump said.

"We want it free. We don't want tolls. It’s an international waterway," he said responding to questions from reporters in the White House.

"There hasn’t been a ship that been able to get through without our approval, and the Navy has done an amazing job," Trump added.

According to him, because of it, Tehran is losing a lot of money. He assumes that "they are losing $500 million a day.".