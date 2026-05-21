Zelensky trades warnings with Lukashenko

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky issued a warning to Belarus on Thursday.

"We have the opportunity to strengthen our position, and we have the opportunity to take preemptive action <...> against the de facto leadership of Belarus, which must be kept on its toes - that is, made to truly understand that there will be consequences for aggressive actions against Ukraine," he said during a visit to Ukraine’s Slavutych near the border with Belarus.

Earlier, Kiev reported sending reinforcements to the Belarusian border.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated on Thursday that Minsk does not intend to get involved in the conflict in Ukraine, but the country could be drawn into the war in the event of aggression.