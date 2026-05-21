Russian defense minister holds talks with Vietnamese counterpart

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has held talks with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Vietnam, General of the Army Phan Van Giang, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has held talks with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Army General Phan Van Giang," the ministry stated.

Belousov noted that priority attention is being given to strengthening mutually beneficial military and military-technical cooperation. "We view your official visit to Russia as an integral part of a consistent and long-term process of developing interstate ties," the Russian defense minister emphasized.

During the talks, the parties discussed current issues of defense cooperation and exchanged assessments of the regional and global situation.

Prior to the discussions, an official welcoming ceremony for the Vietnamese delegation took place at the Russian Defense Ministry compound, featuring a formal honor guard.