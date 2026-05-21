US companies looking forward to return to Russian market — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. US companies are still interested in the Russian market and are looking forward for an opportunity to return to the country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Vedomosti in an interview.

He said that the United States continues to conduct the policy of sanctions on Russian partners by prohibiting them from buying Russian fuel and preventing cooperation in other areas.

"At the same time, US businesses are still interested in being present on the Russian market and are looking forward to coming back here," Ryabkov added.