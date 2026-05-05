EU boosts support for Armenia’s armed forces with €30 mln package

YEREVAN, May 5. /TASS/. Under the European Peace Facility, the European Union has allocated €30 million to Armenia to support its armed forces, excluding lethal weapons, according to a joint statement issued after the first Armenia-EU summit in Yerevan on May 5.

"We welcome the two rounds of non-lethal assistance provided to Armenia under the European Peace Facility, amounting to €30 million, aimed at enhancing the resilience of Armenia and accelerating the interoperability of its Armed Forces in case of possible future participation in international missions and operations, including those deployed by the EU," the joint document reads.

On July 23, 2024, the EU approved the first allocation of €10 million to Armenia under the European Peace Facility. On January 30, 2026, it decided to provide an additional €20 million. On March 23, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that Yerevan had requested a third package of financial assistance from the fund.

Established in 2021, the European Peace Facility finances the EU’s defense and security efforts, including peacekeeping operations. Following the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, it has also been used to reimburse member states for the costs of supplying weapons to the Ukrainian army.