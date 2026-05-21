Friendly countries remain key markets for Russia's agricultural exports — Agroexport

SIRIUS, May 21. /TASS/. Friendly countries remain key markets for Russian agricultural products, Alena Shatkova, head of the analytical department at the Agroexport Federal Center, stated at the All-Russian Grain Forum.

"As for sales markets, friendly regions remain key. These include Asian countries, the main buyers, which imported $16 billion worth of agricultural products last year, as well as neighboring countries and the Middle East," she said.

Shatkova noted that by the end of 2025, domestic companies had generated $41.6 billion in revenue from agricultural exports, which is nearly $11.5 billion more than in 2020.

"We are in the top 20 globally by this indicator. The growth itself was largely driven by expanding the export portfolio with value-added products and strengthening positions in the raw materials segment," Shatkova said.

According to her, grains, fats, and oils continue to account for the lion's share of Russian agricultural exports in value terms. "This commodity group accounts for over 50% and remains the main driver, although other categories also show strong performance," she added.