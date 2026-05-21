Innovative Russian medicines account for over 60% of market — minister

PODOLSK, May 21. /TASS/. Russian innovative drugs account for over 60% of the domestic pharmaceutical market, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov told reporters.

"But our main focus should probably be on innovative drugs. <…> Because, if we are talking in terms of units, we already account for over 60% of the Russian market," he said.

However, in value terms, this share is just over 20%. According to the minister, it is important to increase the share of highly profitable innovative drugs, which international companies sell at whatever prices they want due to the lack of alternatives.

"It is crucial to stimulate the innovation process in our pharma sector," the Industry and Trade Minister emphasized.

He also recalled that the ministry is preparing support measures for companies registering drugs that meet first-in-class requirements.