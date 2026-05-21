Iran taking steps to strengthen its defense capabilities, modernize weapons — president

TEHRAN, May 21. /TASS/. The Iranian government is taking all necessary measures to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities, improve logistical support for the Iranian Armed Forces, and modernize the military equipment in service, President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a meeting with Iranian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Amir Hatami.

"The government provides comprehensive support to the armed forces and intends to continue fully facilitating the implementation of strategic plans to strengthen defense capabilities, improve logistical support [for the Iranian army], modernize weapons and operational infrastructure, and enhance deterrence capabilities," Pezeshkian’s press service quoted him as saying.

On May 18, US President Donald Trump announced that he had called off a new US strike against Iran scheduled for May 19 at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, which believe it is possible to reach agreements with Tehran that would require it to abandon its nuclear weapons program. In turn, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei pointed out that the Iranian Armed Forces are ready for any scenario and are determined to present the enemy with "new surprises." For his part, Iranian Army Spokesman Mohammad Akraminia promised on May 19 that if the US and Israel launch further attacks, Iran will open "new fronts" against them and resort to new methods of combat.