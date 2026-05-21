Nabiev scales Mount Everest using hands only, plants Russian flag at peak

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Upon summiting Mount Everest using only his hands, disabled mountaineer Rustam Nabiev proudly planted a Russian flag at the peak, saying later that he saw it as a symbol of the strength of the Russian people.

Nabiev is the first person ever to scale Mount Everest using only his hands.

"I understood that I had become not only the first person in the world, but also the first Russian to represent his country on this global mountaineering stage," Nabiev told TASS. "I was proud to hoist the flag of our country. It seems sometimes that given the events going on, everyone is against our country."

"I did my utmost to bring our country up, to show that in our country, people are strong," he continued. "The special military operation is still going on and the national flag is already being brought back to the international arena."

"I am proud and happy there are no such restrictions in the world of mountaineering and that one can demonstrate his Russian affiliation and represent the country. Moreover, one can show that only strong people live in this country, who are always ready to be first," Nabiev added.