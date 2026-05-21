Russian MMA fighter Ankalaev signs deal for next UFC bout

WASHINGTON, May 21. /TASS/. Former UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev of Russia has signed a contract for his next bout, the fighter stated on Thursday.

"Contract signed. I miss dunking on people. See you soon," Ankalaev stated on his X account, refraining, however, from naming his potential opponent or disclosing the date of the upcoming fight.

Last October, the Russian failed to defend his UFC light heavyweight title, losing by technical knockout in the first round to Alex Pereira from Brazil.

Ankalaev, 33, boasts an MMA record of 22 wins (10 by KO and 10 by decision) and two defeats (one by KO and one by defeat).

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is the world’s largest mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional event, featuring the world’s top-ranked fighters. Numerous Russian fighters fight in the UFC.