No fuel shortages on Russian market, country prepared for demand growth — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia’s domestic motor fuel market remains stable and under control, while the industry is prepared to handle the seasonal increase in demand in a planned manner, the Russian Energy Ministry said.

"At present, the domestic market is sufficiently supplied with inventories of light petroleum products, logistics infrastructure is functioning steadily, and no disruptions in regional supplies have been recorded," the ministry said in a statement.

Particular attention is being paid to meeting the needs of the agricultural sector during the sowing campaign period.

"Motor fuel supplies to agricultural producers are being carried out as normal, regional requests are being fully satisfied. No fuel shortages for seasonal field work are being observed," the ministry noted.

The Energy Ministry stressed that stability is being supported by measures adopted by the government. In particular, a temporary ban on gasoline exports remains in force, as well as restrictions on diesel fuel exports by non-producers.

According to results of trading on the St. Petersburg Exchange on May 20, 23,720 metric tons of gasoline were sold, the lowest daily figure for the 2023-2026 period, TASS was told by the exchange’s press service.

In addition, the exchange’s press service noted that from the beginning of the year through May 20, a total of 3.654 mln metric tons of gasoline had been sold on the exchange, down 8.8% year-on-year.