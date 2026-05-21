DOBRO Association ready to welcome new member countries

SMOLENSK, May 21. /TASS/. The co-founders of the DOBRO International Association of Volunteer and Non-Profit Organizations have approved membership criteria for new admissions, the press service told TASS.

"The second meeting of the DOBRO Association Council took place in Smolensk on May 20-21. Co-founders from Russia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, India, South Africa, and other countries discussed expanding the membership, reviewed options for a unified logo, and defined strategic priorities through 2030. The council also approved the criteria for joining the association and the launch of an application campaign for new organizations from June 1 to July 15, 2026," the press service said.

According to DOBRO Association Chairman Zarnigor Rajabzoda, "Russia has tremendous experience" that can help develop the volunteer movement. "I am confident that today we will be able to make important decisions and launch active work at a new pace. The beginning is always difficult, but with such a strong team, we have achieved a lot," she emphasized, confirming the association’s readiness for systematic expansion.

According to the DOBRO press service, the association's strategic priorities include conducting joint humanitarian missions, exchanging volunteer training methodologies, and leveraging technology to bring successful national practices to an international level.

In addition, the council received reports on the initial cross-border projects. The joint Mission of Goodness, carried out in April in Uzbekistan by volunteers from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Russia, was recognized as a successful initiative. Participants from South Africa expressed interest in launching a donation platform, which is scheduled to be presented in September 2026.

Representatives from Russia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, India, and South Africa attended the meeting. Prior to the main events, the co-founders visited rehabilitation centers and NGOs in Smolensk to familiarize themselves with Russian inclusive care and social support practices.

About association

The DOBRO International Association of Volunteer and Non-Profit Organizations was established in December 2025 at the #WeAreTogether forum in Moscow at the behest of the Russian president. Its co-founders include thirteen organizations from the CIS, BRICS, and partner countries. By 2030, the association plans to develop its unified digital ecosystem, the Dobro.org platform, into an international brand of social cooperation that will unite one million users from around the world and ensure the coordination of volunteers and NGOs.