US coalition's plane flies too close to Russian fighter jet over Mediterranean Sea

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. A US-led coalition’s Boeing P-8 Poseidon anti-submarine plane dangerously approached a Russian fighter jet over the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"A coalition’s Boeing P-8 Poseidon anti-submarine patrol plane dangerously approached a Su-35 plane of the Russian aerospace forces making a planned flight over the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea," he said, adding that the Russian pilot demonstrated high professionalism and took timely measures to prevent a collision.

He also said that two pairs of the coalition’s F-15 (two times each), a pair of F/A-18 fighter jets and an MC-12W surveillance aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, eleven times during the day.

Apart from that, in his words, four violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past day.