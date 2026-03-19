Brent oil prices on ICE turn lower after nearly 11% intraday surge

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Brent crude futures for May 2026 delivery on the London-based ICE exchange turned lower on Thursday evening, dropping to nearly $107 per barrel after an intraday spike to $119 per barrel, market data showed.

As of 9:05 p.m. Moscow time (6:05 p.m. GMT), Brent was down 0.23% at $107.13 per barrel. Meanwhile, WTI crude futures for May 2026 delivery declined by 0.92% to $94.58 per barrel.

Earlier on March 19, Brent prices had rallied by 10.94%, reaching $119.13, which is the highest since March 9 of this year, according to exchange data as of 12:29 p.m. Moscow time (9:29 a.m.).