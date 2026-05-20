Russia ready to lend hand to Iran-US negotiations — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russia is ready to assist in the US-Iran negotiation process if necessary, but will not insist that the sides bring it on as a mediating party, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated in an interview with TASS.

"Russia is ready to provide all possible assistance in resolving this conflict, as the parties are well aware. At the same time, we have never imposed and do not intend to impose our services, but if requested, we will extend a helping hand," he said. Ryabkov emphasized that Moscow has always been and remains "committed to seeking solutions exclusively on the political and diplomatic front," welcomes Washington’s and Tehran’s attempts to resume the negotiation process, and notes "the active role of the Pakistani side in stabilizing the situation and creating conditions for moving toward lasting peace."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that he had cancelled a US strike on Iran planned for May 19 at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, which believe it is possible to reach an agreement with Tehran that would provide for its nuclear renunciation. In turn, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei assured that the Islamic Republic’s armed forces are prepared for any scenario and are determined to present the enemy with "new surprises."