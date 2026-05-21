Afghanistan lowers legal age of marriage for girls to nine years old — newspaper

LONDON, May 21. /TASS/. Afghan authorities lowered the legal minimum age at which a girl can marry to nine years old, The Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the changes are enshrined in an official document titled "Principles of Separation Between Spouses." The article noted that the government has effectively abolished the minimum marriage age for girls by linking the possibility of marriage to the onset of puberty. The Times also pointed out that consent to marriage is now interpreted differently: the silence of a girl who has reached sexual maturity is sufficient.

Previously, according to Afghanistan’s 1977 Civil Code, the legal age for marriage was 16 for girls and 18 for boys, the newspaper recalled. Girls under 16 could marry with their father's or a judge's permission.