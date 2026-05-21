Putin, Xi Jinping offer world alternative to militarization — US expert

WASHINGTON, May 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are offering the international community a way forward that serves as an alternative to "warfare, militarization, and domination," Professor Peter Kuznick, Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University in Washington, told TASS.

Commenting on the results of the Russia-China summit in Beijing, the expert said: "They (the Russian and Chinese leaders - TASS) offered an alternative path forward to the warfare, militarization, and domination."

According to Kuznick, Xi Jinping and Putin demonstrated not only "their open and explicit embrace of multipolarity," but also their rejection of unilateral force, attempts at regime change, and "a return to ‘the law of the jungle’ in international relations."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier stated that Putin’s visit to China on May 19-20 was as substantive and productive as possible. He noted that the joint declaration signed by the leaders of the two countries refers to "a new impetus for the development of special strategic, partnership, and allied bilateral relations."