Rosatom CEO calls on Europe to make efforts toward de-escalation around Zaporozhye NPP

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 18. /TASS/. CEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev wants Europe to work harder to de-escalate the situation around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, as the situation is becoming dire.

"We are getting closer to a point of no return. And Europe must consolidate its efforts to de-escalate the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP. It is heading to the point of no return too quickly," he told reporters on the sidelines of the CIPR conference.

According to Likhachev, this situation poses risks to Eastern European countries. "They are right there: Eastern European countries’ borders are just a few hundred kilometers from the Zaporozhye NPP. I would like to caution: this kind of playing with fire, first and foremost, presents a danger to Eastern European countries," he added.

TASS is the conference’s general information agency.