Luxury car sales in Russia hit a 4.5-year high in April — Avtostat

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Sales of new luxury cars in Russia increased to 81 vehicles in April, hitting a record high since November 2021, according to the Avtostat analytical agency.

"A total of 81 new luxury segment cars were sold in Russia in April 2026. As Avtostat experts note, citing data from JSC PPC, this figure is 4% higher than a year earlier and represents a record high since November 2021, marking a 4.5-year peak," the report stated.

According to the agency, Rolls-Royce led the luxury brands with 26 units, followed by Lamborghini (25) and Bentley (24). Four Ferraris were also sold, along with one Aston Martin and one Maserati.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan topped the model rankings with 21 units, followed by the Lamborghini Urus (20) and the Bentley Continental GT (12). The top five also included the Bentley Bentayga (10) and the Rolls-Royce Spectre (4).

In the first four months of 2026, a total of 234 new luxury cars were registered in Russia, up 21% year-on-year.