Libya's joint military committee to meet on January 28 — UN secretary general

THE UNITED NATIONS, January 22. /TASS/. The first session of Libya's joint military committee with five representatives of each party in the conflict is scheduled for January 28 in Geneva, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told reporters after closed consultations on Libya at the UN Security Council.

Guterres noted that the decision to set up a joint military committee with five representatives from each party in the Libyan conflict was one of the most important results of the Berlin conference. He said that he hopes the joint military committee will hold its first session on Tuesday, January 28.

The high-level international conference on Libya was held in Berlin on January 19. In the final document, participants in the conference called for establishing a ceasefire, pledged to abstain from interfering into the affairs of Libya, suggested to set up a unity government and launch reforms for restoring statehood. The parties in the conflict also agreed to set up a special commission to monitor the ceasefire.

There are currently two executive bodies in Libya — the internationally recognized Government of National Accord and temporary cabinet operating in the east of the country together with the parliament and supported by the Libyan National Army.