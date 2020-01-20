Libya’s GNA accuses LNA forces of violating ceasefire after Berlin conference

Libya Alahrar also cited a GNA unit commander near Ain Zara as saying that his soldiers had repelled an LNA attack south of Tripoli.

"[LNA commander Khalifa] Haftar’s units fired several mortar shells at dwelling quarters in Salah al-Din, which constitutes another ceasefire violation after the Berlin conference," Libya Alahrar television channel said on Monday citing Mohammed Gununu, spokesman for the Libyan Army under the GNA’s command.

Meanwhile, according to Al-Mashhad, fierce fighting was reported in Tripoli’s southern suburbs several hours after the international conference on Libyan settlement in Berlin. The news outlet cited sources saying that roar of guns had been heard all through the capital city.

Later, the command of the LNA’s 155th infantry brigade said its soldiers had got into action to stop an attack on Ain Zara by Syrian militants who had "repeatedly violated the ceasefire."

Berlin hosted a high-level international conference on Libyan settlement on January 19, with at least ten heads of state and government, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, taking part. In their final document, participants in the Berlin meeting called for a ceasefire in Libya, reaffirmed their commitment to refrain from interfering in Libya’s affairs, suggested a unified government be formed and reforms be launched to restore Libya’s state system destroyed by NATO’s intervention of ten years ago. The conflicting parties also agreed to set up a commission to monitor the ceasefire.

Libya currently has two parallel bodies of executive power, namely the internationally recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and the interim government, seated in the east of the country, along with the parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA).