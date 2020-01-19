Participants in Berlin conference on Libya have agreed text of final document - source

BERLIN, January 19. /TASS/. Participants in the international conference on Libya in Berlin have agreed the text of the conference’s final document, several diplomatic sources told TASS on Sunday.

"The text has been agreed," a source said.

As follows from the draft available to TASS, the settlement process will be divided into six ‘baskets,’ namely ceasefire, arms embargo, political process, security sector reform, economic and financial reform, respect for international humanitarian law and human rights.