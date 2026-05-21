Teenage son of Russian figure skating star to compete for Azerbaijan

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian two-time Olympic figure skating champion Evgeni Plushenko’s son Alexander will represent Azerbaijan in international competition, a source told TASS.

"The Figure Skating Federation of Russia has authorized Alexander Plushenko’s transfer to Azerbaijan’s team," the source said.

The younger Plushenko switched to Azerbaijan because of fierce competition inside the Russian squad, Tatyana Tarasova, honored figure skating coach of the USSR, told TASS. According to her, it will now be easier for him to qualify for European and World Championships.

Alexander Plushenko, 13, has been training at the Angels of Plushenko Figure Skating Academy since 2017, taking part in ice shows together with his father.