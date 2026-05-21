Trump says not trying to intimidate Cuba by sending aircraft carrier to Caribbean Sea

WASHINGTON, May 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that he is not trying to intimidate Cuba by sending the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier to the Caribbean Sea.

"No, not at all," the US leader said in response to a reporter's question at the White House. "We're going to help them along," Trump noted, referring to the people of Cuba.

According to the US Southern Command’s May 20 report, a strike group led by the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier has arrived in the Caribbean Sea. Earlier that same day, US authorities indicted one of the leaders of the Cuban Revolution, Raul Castro, in absentia.

On March 5, President Donald Trump announced Washington's intention to develop a further course of action regarding Cuba after the conclusion of military operations against Iran. He had previously claimed on multiple occasions that Cuba’s government and economy were on the verge of collapse following the cessation of oil shipments to the island nation from Venezuela under pressure from the US On February 27, the US leader stated that Washington could carry out "a friendly takeover of Cuba." On May 18, Politico reported that the US administration is increasingly leaning toward the use of military force against Cuba.

On March 13, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel reported that Havana and Washington held talks aimed at finding solutions through dialogue on bilateral contradictions.