Second launch of Soyuz-5 carrier rocket set for 2027

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The next launch of the Soyuz-5 rocket is scheduled for the second half of 2027, and the third for 2028, Roscosmos Deputy CEO for Rocket Projects Dmitry Baranov said on a Vesti TV program.

"We have three flight tests planned: the first was successfully completed on April 30, the second is currently scheduled for the second half of 2027, and the third rocket launch is currently scheduled for 2028, but that will be slightly later," the Russian state space corporation’s deputy CEO said.

He added that the carrier rocket launched in April splashed down in a designated area of the Pacific Ocean to avoid contaminating space and surface areas. The Soyuz-5 medium-class carrier rocket was launched from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan on April 30 at 9:00 p.m. Moscow time (6:00 p.m. GMT). The first and second stages of the rocket operated normally, and the mock payload subsequently splashed down in an area in the Pacific Ocean previously closed to shipping and aviation. One of the rocket’s features is its high precision in delivering payloads into near-Earth orbit; its payload capacity is 17 tons.

Soyuz-5 is a medium-class carrier rocket developed and manufactured by the Samara-based Progress Rocket and Space Center. Designed to launch unmanned spacecraft into various low-Earth orbits, including using upper stages, it is a two-stage launch vehicle with a sequential arrangement of stages. It utilizes reliable and flight-proven solutions, and the rocket is safe for the environment thanks to the use of environmentally friendly rocket propellant components.