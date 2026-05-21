Expert highlights crucial role of Russia-China partnership in reshaping world order

ROME, May 21. /TASS/. The Russia-China partnership is setting geopolitical, economic and strategic trends as the world is going through transformation, Tiberio Graziani, president of the Vision & Global Trends International Institute for Global Analysis, told TASS, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing.

In his view, at this moment of structural crisis, when "the international system that emerged after the Cold War is showing increasing signs of decline," communication between the two countries’ leaders is gaining significance that goes far beyond protocol or mere strengthening of relations between Moscow and Beijing. "It would be an oversimplification to interpret the meeting solely in light of the ongoing tensions between Russia and the West. Diplomacy between Moscow and Beijing should be viewed in a broader context," the expert emphasized.

"It is the Moscow-Beijing axis that is currently essential in terms of the establishment of global balances as it is contributing to the creation of a multipolar world order based on interaction between various levels of political, economic, financial and strategic power," the analyst elaborated.

"In this regard, Russia-China relations cannot be limited to tactical efforts to build closer ties amid pressure from the West. Rather, it is strategic coordination leading to the emergence of a new world order," he went on to say.

According to the expert, the process reflects a broader rebalancing of international players, often united under the auspices of the Global South.

"From this standpoint, the BRICS+ group is becoming especially important. Apart from being an economic platform, it is also gradually turning into a potentially alternative geopolitical architecture, capable of bringing together various interests in the pursuit of greater strategic autonomy," Graziani concluded.