S7 Airlines to increase frequency of flights to China starting this winter

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. S7 Airlines plans to increase the frequency of flights between Russia and China starting this winter and is exploring new routes, the airline told TASS.

"The extension of the visa-free regime was expected - we have already factored this scenario into the development of our route network. Starting in the winter of 2026/2027, we plan to increase the frequency of flights to many Chinese destinations and are exploring new routes," the airline said.

The airline clarified that during the first four months of 2026, it carried 147,000 passengers on Chinese routes, up 40% compared to the same period last year.

"We are observing a steady increase in passenger traffic due to the visa-free regime between our countries: simplified travel directly stimulates demand," S7 added.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced an extension of the visa-free regime for Russians into 2027. Kremlin Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow would make a similar decision.